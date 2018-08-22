English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Corporator Booked for Molesting 19-year-old Student
The 51-year-old corporator Namdeo Bhagat, who is also a member of the NMC standing committee, had called the victim to his farmhouse on the pretext of helping her financially, he said.
Namdeo Bhagat, the Shiv Sena corporator who was charged with molestation. (Image: Facebook/Namdeo Bhagat)
Loading...
Mumbai: A Shiv Sena corporator from Navi Mumbai has been booked on charges of molesting a 19-year-old college student after promising to help her financially, said police on Wednesday.
Namdeo Bhagat, a Shiv Sena member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), allegedly molested the woman at his farmhouse in Dighode village near the coastal town of Uran in adjoining Raigad district on Sunday last, a police official said.
The 51-year-old corporator, who is also a member of the NMC standing committee, had called the victim to his farmhouse on the pretext of helping her financially, he said.
The woman filed a complaint after which an offence under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the corporator on Tuesday at the Uran police station, the official said.
Bhagat is absconding, he said, adding further probe is underway.
Also Watch
Namdeo Bhagat, a Shiv Sena member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), allegedly molested the woman at his farmhouse in Dighode village near the coastal town of Uran in adjoining Raigad district on Sunday last, a police official said.
The 51-year-old corporator, who is also a member of the NMC standing committee, had called the victim to his farmhouse on the pretext of helping her financially, he said.
The woman filed a complaint after which an offence under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the corporator on Tuesday at the Uran police station, the official said.
Bhagat is absconding, he said, adding further probe is underway.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Nick Jonas' Father Father Paul Kevin Jonas Fail to Recognise Alia Bhatt at the Engagement Bash? See Pic
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...