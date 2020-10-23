Navi Mumbai: Silver, Imitation Jewelery Worth Rs 6 Cr Seized

Thane: Silver and imitation jewelery worth Rs 6.17 crore were seized from a van in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, police said on Friday. The van was moving in a suspicious manner near a toll plaza on Thursday night and a search yielded 929.414 kgs of silver and imitation jewelery being transported through courier services to Pune, Kolhapur and other parts of Maharashtra, Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station said.

Apart from Vashi police, the Income Tax department has also begun probe into the incident, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor