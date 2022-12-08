Navi Mumbai Woman Commits Suicide by Jumping off Building Terrace; Husband Held

A 39-year-old woman jumped to her death from the terrace of a seven-storey building in Navi Mumbai while her five-year-old child survived with major injuries, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in sector 20 of Koparkhairane locality.

Police arrested the husband of the woman after it emerged that she was harassed by him and her in-laws.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered, the official added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

