Navjot Sidhu Pick DS Patwalia is New Advocate General of Punjab

Senior advocate D S Patwalia, whose appointment Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had been pushing for, is the new advocate general of Punjab. Patwalia was appointed as the state’s top law officer days after the resignation of senior advocate A P S Deol was accepted by the Punjab cabinet.

Deol had resigned from the post on November 1 after meeting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after Sidhu publicly questioned his appointment and argued with the CM over the distribution of portfolios in the new state cabinet.

Deol had replaced Atul Nanda, who had resigned after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab a few months back.

Sidhu’s objection against Deol as the AG was that he has been the counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and has secured bail for him in various cases. Saini is also under the scanner in the police firing cases of Behbal Kalan that followed after the 2015 sacrilege cases.

