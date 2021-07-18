Navjot Singh Sidhu Made Punjab Congress Chief Amid Feud With CM Amarinder

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress president on Sunday, after months of bitter party-infighting with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Four working presidents have also been appointed alongside Sidhu, namely: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kujit Singh Nagra. Danny, a Dalit Sikh is Rahul Gandhi’s choice. While Sangat Singh is an OBC, Goel is a Hindu and Nagra is a Jat Sikh.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh, as he attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 desecration cases. Both leaders have recently held a series of meetings in Chandigarh and elsewhere in Punjab, to work out last minute strategies ahead of the party revamp.

While Sidhu has been aiming to be the Captain’s successor in Punjab, the CM had reiterated his displeasure over the possibility of the cricketer and his bête noire being given a key post in the party. He had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi earlier, saying the party would be ‘split’ in the state if Sidhu was given the coveted post.

