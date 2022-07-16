Navjot Singh Sidhu Complains of Knee Pain in Jail, Doctor Advises Him to Reduce Weight

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain, said sources on Saturday. An orthopedic surgeon examined the cricketer-turned-politician inside the jail and advised him to reduce weight, they said.

Sidhu, who sleeps on the floor in his barrack, finds it difficult to get up, they further said. Sidhu has also been advised to sleep on the bed and not on the floor, sources said.

The jail administration has provided a hard board bed to Sidhu following the doctor’s advice, sources added. The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared Sidhu's barrack number 10 at the prison. Mehndi was sent to jail after a Patiala court on Thursday upheld the two-year sentence of the Punjabi pop-singer in a 2003 human trafficking case.

The court had dismissed Mehndi's appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court in the 2003 human trafficking case. Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala central jail in a drug case.

