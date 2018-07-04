Navjot Singh Sidhu Directs Tourism, Cultural Affairs Department to Conduct Official Work in Punjabi Language

In a bid to ‘restore the lost glory’ of Punjabi language, Punjab’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has made it mandatory for Tourism and Cultural Affairs department to carry out entire official work in Punjabi.In his initiative to promote the native language, Sidhu wrote to the Principal Secretary, Local Government and Secretary Tourism and Cultural Affairs, saying that promotion Punjabi language is the ‘ the primary as well as moral duty of all.’Sidhu has asked the concerned officials to ensure that the working of both the departments is done in Punjabi.Similarly, the signboards and name-plates of officials in the aforementioned departments will be soon seen engraved in the Gurmukhi script as Sidhu has ordered that ‘Punjabi language must occupy prominent space in every signboard connected with both the departments.’Stating that Punjabi language is a symbol of the identity and the pride of all Punjabi people, Sidhu also called for strict action against the violating officers.Earlier, during a panchayat summoned by Punjabi lovers in Chandigarh, Sidhu had given a clarion call to restore the lost glory of Punjabi language.“Punjabis must join hands in restoring the lost glory of Punjabi language which is a symbol of pride and identity for all of us”, he had said.The minister who has been a part of various comedy shows, had also advocated having cartoon characters in Punjabi. “Future generations, under the influence of western cartoons, is deviating from their mother tongue. So, it is important for us to have cartoon characters in Punjabi”.