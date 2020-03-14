Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches Youtube Channel to Communicate in 'Simple Way'

Chandigarh: As his Congress government in Punjab is about to complete its three years, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been lying low since his resignation from the state Cabinet in July last, on Saturday launched his own channel on YouTube to share his views.

In his maiden video, a sulking Sidhu who met interim party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on February 27 and apprised her of the political situation in Punjab, said he would communicate with the people in a simple way.

The channel named 'Jittega Punjab' or 'Punjab will Win' invites all like-minded people to share their views.

A communication by Sidhu's office said: "It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance. After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal, the former minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA Amritsar East will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete roadmap for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state."

Sidhu said the channel is inspired by the path of universal brotherhood, tolerance, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak.

The cricketer-turned-politician had resigned from his post as a Cabinet Minister in the state after differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over portfolio allocation. Sidhu was in-charge of local bodies but was shifted to the Power Department.

However, the tension was simmering between the two leaders when former minister and Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was denied a party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, said sources.

Kaur was eyeing Chandigarh seat but Pawan Bansal got the ticket.

