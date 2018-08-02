English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Navjot Singh Sidhu to Attend Imran Khan's Swearing-in Ceremony in Pakistan
Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony.
Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that he has accepted the invitation extended by Imran Khan for attending his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.
Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week's general election in the neighbouring country.
Khan had said he would take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.
