English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Navlakha Slams His Arrest as 'Political Ploy' by Govt to Target Dissent
Navlakha was arrested by Maharashtra Police yesterday along with four other Left-wing activists for alleged unlawful activities.
Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested for suspected links with Maoists, today alleged that the case against him was a "political ploy" of the government to target dissent.
Navlakha was arrested by Maharashtra Police yesterday along with four other Left-wing activists for alleged unlawful activities.
The Delhi High Court has ordered that he be confined at his residence here.
"The entire case is a political ploy against political dissent by this vindictive and cowardly government, which is bent upon shielding the real culprits of Bhima Koregaon and thus divert attention from its own scams and failures which stretch from Kashmir to Kerala," Navlakha said in a statement issued by the civil rights group People's Union for Democratic Rights of which he is a part.
"A political trial must be fought politically and I welcome this opportunity. I have to do nothing. It is for the Maharashtra police, working at the behest of their political masters, to prove their case against me, and my comrades who too have been arrested," he said.
He said PUDR has collectively and fearlessly fought for more than 40 years for the cause of democratic rights and he has covered many such trials as part of the organisation.
"Now I myself will be a witness to a political trial with a ringside view," he said and also tagged a revolutionary song, "Tu zinda hai toh zindagi ki jeet par yakeen kar...", often sung by Leftists.
Telugu poet Varavara Rao and activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj and Navlakha were arrested yesterday after multi-city searches.
The near simultaneous raids against the five as well as four others were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.
Provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad event, which triggered the violence, according to an FIR registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune after the event.
Rao, Bhardwaj, Ferreira, Gonzalves and Navalakha were arrested under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, an official said.
There were also arrested under some other sections of the IPC, along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their "alleged Naxal activities", the official said without elaborating.
Navlakha was arrested by Maharashtra Police yesterday along with four other Left-wing activists for alleged unlawful activities.
The Delhi High Court has ordered that he be confined at his residence here.
"The entire case is a political ploy against political dissent by this vindictive and cowardly government, which is bent upon shielding the real culprits of Bhima Koregaon and thus divert attention from its own scams and failures which stretch from Kashmir to Kerala," Navlakha said in a statement issued by the civil rights group People's Union for Democratic Rights of which he is a part.
"A political trial must be fought politically and I welcome this opportunity. I have to do nothing. It is for the Maharashtra police, working at the behest of their political masters, to prove their case against me, and my comrades who too have been arrested," he said.
He said PUDR has collectively and fearlessly fought for more than 40 years for the cause of democratic rights and he has covered many such trials as part of the organisation.
"Now I myself will be a witness to a political trial with a ringside view," he said and also tagged a revolutionary song, "Tu zinda hai toh zindagi ki jeet par yakeen kar...", often sung by Leftists.
Telugu poet Varavara Rao and activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj and Navlakha were arrested yesterday after multi-city searches.
The near simultaneous raids against the five as well as four others were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.
Provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad event, which triggered the violence, according to an FIR registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune after the event.
Rao, Bhardwaj, Ferreira, Gonzalves and Navalakha were arrested under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, an official said.
There were also arrested under some other sections of the IPC, along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their "alleged Naxal activities", the official said without elaborating.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of LFW After Being Interrupted by Organisers
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Mothers Matched Steps to a Punjabi Song; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...