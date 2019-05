Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Admit Card 2019 for Principal, PGT Test to Release Soon at navodaya.gov.in; Details

The Navodaya Vidyalalya is expected to release the admit card of Computer Bases Test (CBT) for the post of PGT and Principal soon on its official website soon. Aspirants who had applied for the post can download the e-admit card from the official site at navodaya.gov.in once it is released. In its, notice, the NVS said that the exam will be held from May 10 to May 13 May, 2019.The exam will be conducted in two shifts — Shift I and Shift II from 9 AM and 2 PM respectively, according to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti notification. Candidates must report an one and a half hour before the commencement of the exam. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment is being done to fill up 251 posts of Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts. The final selection process will take place on the basis of candidate’s performance in written examination and interview.The Navodaya Vidyalalya PGT exam consists of objective type questions for General English and Hindi (20+20), General Awareness (30), General Intelligence, Numerical Ability & Reasoning (30), Teaching Aptitude (20) and concerned subject knowledge (60). The difficulty level of the question papers for PGTs will be of Post Graduation standard.Candidates can check the complete schedule through the table given below:Navodaya Vidyalalya Principal Exam will consist of 180 questions from Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, Language test, Academics (Educational aspects) and Administration & Finance.The duration of both the test will be 3 hours.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)