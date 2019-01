Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Opens Recruitment, Candidates Can Apply @navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened recruitment for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teacher in Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas and Assistant Commissioner, Assistant, Computer Operator in NVS HQ /Regional Office.Candidates can start sending in their applications through NVS’ official site from January 15.The last day to apply is February 14 and the exam is slated to take place sometime in March 19.After applying candidates are required to pay a fee deposit following which admit cards will be issued. Recruitment for 251 vacancies is taking place under three groups – Group A, Group B and Group C.