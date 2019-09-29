Navratra Celebrations Begin in Jammu Amid Tight Security, Devotees Throng Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
According to the officials, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and the local administration for the devotees.
File photo of pilgrims at Vaishno Devi
Jammu: Devotees thronged the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday as Navratra celebrations commenced amid tight security, officials said.
A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, to mark the first day of Navratra. During the nine-day-long festival, about four lakh pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine, they said.
According to the officials, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and the local administration for the devotees.
Enroute to the shrine, adequate water and sanitation facilities have been provided. Special food will be available at shrine board eateries for pilgrims who are fasting, they said. The highlight of this year's celebrations is a 'golden gate' at the cave shrine's entrance.
The gate features nine forms of Goddess Durga. The work on the gate began over two months ago and it was built using about 12 kg gold, 1,200 kg copper and 1,100 kg silver from a group of special donors, the officials said.
Police, CRPF and other security forces have been deployed in strength in the town, peripheral areas and enroute to the shrine to maintain tight vigil, they said. Dozens of CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep a close watch, they added.
Various activities have been planned as part of the festivities, including presentation of 'Mata Rani ki Kahani' and 'Ram Leela', 'Prabhat Pheris', devotional song competition, cultural programmes and wrestling competition, the officials said.
An international wrestling competition is organised every year in the town by the Jammu and Kashmir Indian Style Wrestling Association. Mahakali Temple, popularly known as Bawe Wali Mata Temple, in Jammu also witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims on the first day of Navratra.
Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also offered prayers at the temple.
"Navratra is a very important festival for Hindus... I prayed for return of peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir post scrapping of the state's special status," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Greta Metal': Remix of Greta Thunberg's Speech with Death Metal is the Best Thing You'll See Today
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Rita, Is Fighting Old-Age Health Issues at the Delhi Zoo
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly