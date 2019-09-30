Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Chandraghanta on 3rd Navratra, Colour for the Day
A symbol of peace and serenity, Maa Chandraghanta has a Chandra or half-moon, in the shape of a Ghanta (bell), on her forehead. The Goddess is a symbol of peace, serenity and prosperity.
Artists perform during an inauguration function for the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: September 29, 2019 marks with the beginning of Navratri 2019. The nine days of Navratis are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga, which every Goddess being worshipped on the dedicated day. The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri and the second day marks the worship of Maa Brahmacharini. The third day of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta.
A symbol of peace and serenity, Maa Chandraghanta has a Chandra or half-moon, in the shape of a Ghanta (bell), on her forehead. The Goddess is a symbol of peace, serenity and prosperity. She has three eyes and ten hands holding ten types of swords, weapons and arrows, including a trident, mace, arrow, bow, sword, lotus, goad, bell and a kamandalu (water pot). With the tenth hand, she blesses her devotees. She rides on a lion.
She is known to give her devotees the courage and strength to fight challenges. It is said that by worshipping Maa Chrandraghanta, one opens the doors to great respect, fame and glory. Attidionally, Maa also helps in attaining spiritual enlightenment.
Third Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Chandraghanta
There are simple rituals to worship Goddess Chandraghanta. First of all, you should first worship all the Gods, Goddesses and Planets in the Kalash. Thereafter, offer prayer to Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya and Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, Vijaya, Jaya - the family members of Goddess Durga. Eventually, Goddess Chandraghanta should be worshipped, followed by a heartfelt prayer to Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma.
Third-Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Chandraghanta
During the puja on the third day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:
Piṇḍaja pravarāruṛhā caṇḍakōpāstra kairyutā |
prasādaṁ tanutē mahyaṁ candra ghanṣṭēti viśrutā ||
Third Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day
Each day of Navratri has its own colour. The colour for the third day of the festival is Red. This is because Maa Chandraghanta wears red.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Are Enchanted by Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger, See Pics
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'