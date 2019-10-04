Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Kaalratri on 7th Navratra, Colour for the Day

All the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga. Each form of Goddess Durga is worshipped on a particular day. The seventh day or Maha Saptami 2019 of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the seventh avatar of Maa Durga. Her name is made with two words: Kaal means death and ratri means darkness. Therefore, Kaalratri means the one who is the death of Kaal or time.

It is said that Maa Kalratri destroys ignorance and brings light into the dark. It is because of this fact that this avatar depicts the dark side – the superpower that creates havoc and removes all things bad and dirty.

Unlike other forms of Maa Durga, Maa Kaalratri has a dark complexion. She rides on a donkey and has bountiful hair and four hands. One hand holds a cleaver and the other holds a torch and the right two hands are in “giving” and “protecting” mudras. Maa Kaalratri has three eyes which emanate rays like lightning. She wears a thunder like shining necklace. It is also said that when she inhales and exhales air, flames comes out through her nostrils.

Seventh Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Kaalratri

As per belief, devotees perform puja on the seventh day of Navratri with flowers and kumkum (vermilion). Devotees chant the mantra for Goddess Kaalratri as they perform puja.

Seventh Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Kaalratri

During the puja on the seventh day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:

Vāma pādōlla sallōhalatā kaṇṭaka bhūṣaṇā |

vardhana mūrdha dhvajā kr̥ṣṇā kālarātri bharyaṅkarī ||

Seventh Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day

Each day of Navratri has its own colour. On the seventh day or Saptami, wear grey as it is meant to symbolise the strength of transforming.

