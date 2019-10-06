Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Mahagauri on 8th Navratra, Colour for the Day

The Navatri 2019 has begun on Sunday, September 29, 2019. As it is popularly known, all the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga. Each of these forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the particular day. The eighth day or ashtami of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Maa Durga. The legend has it after killing all evils, Maa Durga turned dark. She then took a bath in Mansarovar River in the Himalayas and turned fair again.

Maa Mahagauri, who liberated the world from evil forces, has three eyes and four hands. While her lower right hand holds a trishul, her upper right hand is in the mudra of allaying fear. On the other side, her lower left hand is in a pose of granting boons to her devotees, while she is holding a damaru in upper left hand. Maa Maugauri is usually depicted in a white or green saari and riding a bull.

Maa Mahagauri is known to have an extremely fair complexion, and she is compared with the conch, the moon and the white flower of Kunda. She is also known as Shwetambardhara. It is said that worshipping Maa Mahagauri purifies the souls, and removes all their sins.

Eighth Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Mahaguari

On Maha Ashtami 2019, women offer red dupatta to the Goddess. Devotees perform perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami. For this, one needs to invite nine girls, wash their feet and offer food to them, including halwa, poori, and Kala chana.

Eighth Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Mahagauri

During the puja on the eighth day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:

Śvētē vr̥ṣē samārūḍhā śvētāmbaradharā śuciḥ ||

mahāgaurī śubhaṁ dadyāntra mahādēva pramōdadā ||

Eighth Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day

Each day of Navratri has its own colour. On the eighth day or ashtami, one should wear purple, which is said to embody calm and peace.

