Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Siddhidatri on 9th Navratra, Colour for the Day
The ninth day or Maha Navmi 2019 of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of Maa Durga. It is said that Maa Siddhidatri grants all sorts of achievements.
A woman decorates a statue of goddess Durga inside her house in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)
It’s the last day of Navrati 2019. The nine-day long festive carnival ends on Monday, October 7, 2019. As it is popularly known, all the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga. The ninth day or Maha Navmi 2019 of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of Maa Durga. It is said that Maa Siddhidatri grants all sorts of achievements.
She is said to be the possessor of 26 different wishes (Siddhis), which she grants to her worshipers. The legend has it that the Lord Shiva got all those Siddhis by worshipping Maa Shakti. With her gratitude the half body of Lord Shiva became that of Maa Shakti, and therefore he was called as Ardhnarishvar.
The ninth avatar of Maa Durga is said to remove ignorance and provides knowledge. She is worshipped by Deva, Gandharva, Asura, Yaksha and Siddha.
Maa Siddhidatri sits on Kamal (Lotus) and rides on the lion. She has four hands. She holds a Gada in the lower right hand, a Chakra in the upper right hand, a lotus flower in the lower left hand and a Shankha in the upper left hand.
As per belief, on worshipping her on the ninth day or mahanavmi, one gets all siddhis.
Ninth Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Siddhidatri
As it the last day of Navratri or nine days, a special havan is performed on Mahanavmi. After worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri, other Gods and Goddesses are worshiped and mantras from the Durga Saptashati are also recited. The prasad should be distributed among the devotees present for the havan at the end.
Ninth Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Siddhidatri
During the puja on the ninth day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:
Sid'dhagadharva yakṣādyairasurairamarairapi |
Sēvyamānā sadā bhūyāta sid'dhidā sid'dhidāyinī ||
Ninth Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day
Each day of Navratri has its own colour. On the ninth day or Mahanavmi, wear peacock green, as it is the colour of beauty, freedom and nobility.
