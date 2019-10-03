Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Skandamata on 5th Navratra, Colour for the Day
Maheshwari or Maa Gauri, Devi Skandamata is portrayed holding Lord Skanda in his infant form and a lotus in her right hand.
This year, Navratri began on September 29. All the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the particular day. The fifth day or Panchami of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. This is the 5th manifestation of Goddess Durga, who was chosen as their commander in chief by the devtas in the war against the demons.
Also worshipped in the form of Parvati, Maheshwari or Maa Gauri, Devi Skandamata is portrayed holding Lord Skanda in his infant form and a lotus in her right hand. She has four arms, three eyes and a bright complexion. She is also called as Padamasani since she is often depicted seated on a lotus flower. She rides a lion. She blesses her devotes with her left hand.
As the legend goes, a great demon Tarkasur asked Lord Brahma to give him the blessing of being immortal. However, Lord Brahma declined. He then requested him to grant the wish of being killed by the Lord Shiva’s son, because he knew Lord Shiva will never marry. After being granted the wish, he started tormenting people. To stop this, Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati and gave birth to Lord Kartikeya/ Skand Kumar, who demolished Tarkasur.
It is said, by worshipping Maa Skandamata, one gets immense love and affection from her and gets all his desires fulfilled. Her worship also includes the worship of Lord Kartikeya (in his child form). Since she is the mother of Lord Skanda, she is called Skandamata. Therefore, this avtaar of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri.
Fifth Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Skandamata
As per Hindu belief, to worship Maa Skandamata, one should place the idol or picture of Maa Skandamata on a table and sprinkle some gangajal. Later, keep a pot made out of brass or mud and place a coconut above it. Perform puja following the vidhi and use items such as milk, fruits, flowers, sindoor, roli, clothes for the Goddess and other adornments. Finish it by performing aarti.
Fifth Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Skandamata
During the puja on the fifth day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:
Siṅghāsanagatā nityama padmāśritakaradvayā |
śubhadāstu sadā dēvī skanda mātā yaśaśvinī ||
Fifth Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day
Each day of Navratri has its own colour. On the fifth day, wear yellow, the color that conveys fresh energy. It also stands for happiness, power, and brightness.
