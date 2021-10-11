Navratri 2021 Day 6: PM Narendra Modi Prays for Spirit of Brotherhood, Compassion in Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayer to Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri, on Monday. Sharing a stuti video of Goddess Katyayani, PM Modi tweeted: “I bow to Maa Katyayani. May her blessings remain upon us and may they further the spirit of brotherhood and compassion in our society."

I bow to Maa Katyayani. May her blessings remain upon us and may they further the spirit of brotherhood and compassion in our society. pic.twitter.com/5G8UFKfrUJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as the sixth form of Navdurga on the Shashthi Tithi day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is believed to be the most violent form of Goddess Parvati and hence also known as the ‘warrior goddess.’

Read: Navratri 2021, Day 6: Date, Colour, Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati. The pictorial depiction shows her with four hands and riding on a magnificent lion. She carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. This form of Maa Parvati is called Katyayani as she was born at the home of sage Katya. Read about the date, colour, Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh muhurat and significance

Navratri 2020 Day 6 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Shashthi Tithi is White.

Maa Katyayani Vahan

Goddess Katyayani’s Vahana is a magnificent Lion.

Significance of Maa Katyayani Puja

Katyayani Devi Puja is significant for those who are facing problems in their marriage. It is said to be helpful in removing Mangalik Dosha and remove all marital issues.

Read: Navratri 2021 Day 5: PM Modi Seeks Blessings from Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata

Earlier, on the day 1 of Navratri, Modi wished people hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. He had also invoked Goddess Shailaputri, meaning the daughter of the mountains and one of the nine manifestations of Durga, and shared a a sacred song (stuti) of the Goddess.

Read: Navratri 2021: PM Modi Wishes for ‘Strength, Good Health and Prosperity in Everyone’s Lives’

On Day 2, Modi shared stuti of Goddess Brahmacharini, believed to be the unmarried form of Mata Parvati when she did severe ‘tapa’ or penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

Read: Navratri 2021 Day 2: PM Modi Shares Stuti Dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, Prays for Success, Prosperity in Everyone’s Life

On Day 3, sharing a shuti of Goddess Chandraghanta he tweeted: “Bowing down at the feet of Maa Chandraghanta. May Goddess Chandraghanta bless all her devotees with victory over negative forces. On this occasion the praise attached to him…” PM Modi also shared a stuti of the Goddess.

Read: Navratri 2021, Day 3: PM Modi Seeks Blessings from Goddess Chandraghanta; Prays for Victory over Negative Forces

This year, the tritya thithi and the Chaturthi fell on the same day on Saturday. The fourth day of Navratri i.e. Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of Navdurga. According to Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi and Tritiya Tithi fell on the same date that is October 9 as it will conclude before the sunrise on October 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.