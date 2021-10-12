Navratri 2021 Day 7: PM Narendra Modi Prays for Peace, Prosperity and Good Health in Everyone's Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for “happiness, peace, prosperity and good health in everyone’s life” on the seventh day of Navratri on Tuesday, October 12. Sharing a stuti of Goddess Kalratri, he tweeted: “Maa Kalratri is prayed to remove all the obstacles and bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health in everyone’s life.”

मां कालरात्रि से प्रार्थना है कि सारी बाधाओं को दूर कर वे हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। pic.twitter.com/huqTvL1G62— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2021

Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the fiercest and violent appearance of Goddess Durga which is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. It is said that Goddess Kalaratri emerged when the Parvati peeled off her divine golden skin to kill the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. She is known as the vanquisher of all fear, negative forces, ghosts, and evil. She is believed to be benevolent in protecting her devotees and fulfil all their wishes because of which she is also known as Shubhankari.

Read: Navratri Day 7: Date, Colour, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Earlier, on the day 1 of Navratri, Modi wished people hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. He had also invoked Goddess Shailaputri, meaning the daughter of the mountains and one of the nine manifestations of Durga, and shared a a sacred song (stuti) of the Goddess.

Read: Navratri 2021: PM Modi Wishes for ‘Strength, Good Health and Prosperity in Everyone’s Lives’

On Day 2, Modi shared stuti of Goddess Brahmacharini, believed to be the unmarried form of Mata Parvati when she did severe ‘tapa’ or penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

Read: Navratri 2021 Day 2: PM Modi Shares Stuti Dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, Prays for Success, Prosperity in Everyone’s Life

On Day 3, sharing a shuti of Goddess Chandraghanta he tweeted: “Bowing down at the feet of Maa Chandraghanta. May Goddess Chandraghanta bless all her devotees with victory over negative forces. On this occasion the praise attached to him…” PM Modi also shared a stuti of the Goddess.

Read: Navratri 2021, Day 3: PM Modi Seeks Blessings from Goddess Chandraghanta; Prays for Victory over Negative Forces

This year, the tritya thithi and the Chaturthi fell on the same day on Saturday. The fourth day of Navratri i.e. Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of Navdurga. According to Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi and Tritiya Tithi fell on the same date that is October 9 as it will conclude before the sunrise on October 10.

On the day 5 of Navratri, Modi offered prayer to Goddess Skandamata and Goddess Kushmanda. Sharing a stuti video of Goddess Kushmanda, PM Modi tweeted: “We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours. Here is a Stuti dedicated to her.”

Read: Navratri 2021 Day 5: PM Modi Seeks Blessings from Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata

On day 6, shared stuti of Goddess Katyayani and tweeted: “I bow to Maa Katyayani. May her blessings remain upon us and may they further the spirit of brotherhood and compassion in our society."

Read: Navratri 2021 Day 6: PM Narendra Modi Prays for Spirit of Brotherhood, Compassion in Society

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as the sixth form of Navdurga on the Shashthi Tithi day of Navratri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.