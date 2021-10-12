Navratri 2021: Mysterious Temples of Maa Bhagwati in India

Navratri is a special nine-day festival when Maa Durga is worshipped. Nine different avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri. It is believed that the devotees, who worship these nine avatars of Durga, are blessed with happiness, strength and knowledge.

Devotees observe fast for nine days during Shardiya Navratri and recite Durga Chalisa to please Goddess Durga. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami, we tell you about the mysterious temples of Maa Bhagwati. These temples have their speciality.

Navdurga Shakti Mandir

The Navdurga Shakti temple is situated in Khurja tehsil of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that Maa Durga fulfils the wishes of those who take 108 rounds of this temple. After making the rounds of the temple, a thread is tied to the Manokamna Pillar. All the nine avatars of the mother are there in the idol of Goddess Bhagwati in the temple. This grand statue of the mother is made of four tons of Ashtadhatu, with 27 sections.

Lakma Devi Temple

The temple of Lakma Devi is located in Gola village in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. The devotees visiting the temple tie slippers on the tree while seeking blessings from the Mother Goddess. When the vows of the devotees are fulfilled, they come back and offer a garland of slippers to the Goddess. It is believed that the mother Goddess wears the same chappals and fulfils the vows of her devotees.

Mata Bahrare temple

The temple is situated on the Kailaras-Pahargarh road near Morena. The Temple of Maa Bahrare Wali Mata is considered one of the mysterious temples. It is believed that during the 9 days of Navratri, the size of the idol increases every day. It is also believed that mother comes out of the cave on the day of Navami. It is said that the Pandavas had worshipped the Kuldevi in this temple during exile and the Kuldevi appeared on the rock. Since then, the mother is being worshipped in the form of this rock.

Pashan Devi Temple

The temple of Pashan Devi is in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The temple has idols of 9 forms of Goddess together. The idol of mother Bhagwati is present on the banks of Naini Lake. It is believed that mother has been protecting the hilly areas for thousands of years. There are 9 pindis in the temple premises, considered to be symbols of the nine forms of Mother.

The idol of the mother in the temple is with the Sindoor Chola instead of Lehenga Chunari.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 Hindi does not confirm these. Please consult the concerned specialist before following.

