Navratri 2021: Nine Kalash Installed at Patna’s Mahavir Temple

On the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the Navratri festival, nine Kalash (metal pots) were installed inside the Mahavir temple in Patna. A Kalash was installed in front of the permanent idol of Goddess Durga on the first floor of the temple and others at each temporary pandal built in the temple premises. Mahavir temple trust secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal worshipped Goddess Durga with full religious zeal on the first day of Navratri. He also recited Durga Saptashati (sacred texts) for the devotees.

Acharya Kishore Kunal said the Durga Saptashati is one of the five popular texts of Sanatan Dharma. Valmiki Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Bhagavata Purana and Ramcharitmanas are the other popular texts. During Navratri, both general and samput recitation of Durga Saptashati is performed.

Kalash is also installed at the Mahavir temple by seven devotees on Durga Puja. The Kalash were installed with the resolution of the names and gotras of the devotees. The temple priest chants the devotees’ names while reciting the Durga Saptashati. During the nine-day festival, there will be a regular recitation of Durga Saptashati on the devotees’ names.

The devotees are also donating for the Durga Saptashati recitation daily. The charge for regular recitation, along with installing the Kalash, is Rs 5001. For one day, general recitation of Durga Saptashati, devotees pay Rs 501, while it’s Rs 1001 for samput recitation.

The nine-day Navratri festival started in India on October 7 and will culminate with Dussehra or Vijayadashmi on October 15. People in different parts of the country celebrate the festival in their ways. For example in Gujarat, people perform Garba — a folk dance — to celebrate Navratri, while people in West Bengal make theme-based pandals to worship Goddess Durga.

