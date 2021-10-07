Navratri 2021: PM Modi Wishes for ‘Strength, Good Health and Prosperity in Everyone’s Lives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri, hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. He tweeted: “Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

The Prime Minister also invoked Goddess Shailaputri, meaning the daughter of the mountains and one of the nine manifestations of Durga, who is worshipped the first day of Navratri. The prime minister shared a video and tweeted: “It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her.”

It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her. pic.twitter.com/nzIVQUrWH8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

The auspicious nine days of Navratri begins today, October 7. The Day 1 of Navratri is the Pratipada Tithi that marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. The Durga puja mostly begins with Ghatasthapana. The first form of Goddess Durga - Mata Shialputri is worshipped on Pratipada. She is also known as Hemavati, Bhavani, and Parvati. Her pictorial depiction carries a Trishul in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand.

It is said that Goddess Sati was born as Shailputri to King Himalaya after her self-immolation. Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- ‘Shail and Putri’ which means daughter of mountains. Worshipping Mata Shailputri on day 1 of Navratri brings good fortune and luck.

Navratri 2021: Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana will fall on October 7 and the auspicious muhurat will take place from 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM and 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM. Navratri 2021 Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:34 PM on October 06 and will conclude on 01:46 PM on October 07, 2021.

