Navratri 2021: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen From October 7; Know Restrictions, Other Details

The festive season is here. From Navratri to Durga puja, the upcoming days are expected to be full of fun. More good news coming your way. The Shirdi Sai Temple in Maharashtra will re-open for devotees from October 7. Those who wanted to visit the Shirdi Sai temple will be able to seek the blessing on the first day of Navratri. However, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has asked devotees to follow certain rules and regulations to get direct entry into the Sai temple.

This comes weeks after the Maharashtra government on September 24 announced to re-open all religious places in the state from October 7. The renowned Saibaba temple in Shirdi was among the religious places in Maharashtra which were closed in view of the second wave of COVID pandemic in April this year.

Here’s All You Need to Know:

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in its decision of reopening the temple has said that 15,000 devotees will be allowed daily in temple premises from October 7.

The temple administration will provide 5,000 paid passes, 5,000 online and 5,000 offline passes to the devotees.

According to new rules, a total of 1,150 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple every hour.

Only 90 devotees will have the opportunity to participate in aarti.

Devotees have been asked to wear masks and follow the guidelines issued by temple authorities.

The temple administration has made it clear that pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and people above 65 years will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Sai temple darshan and daily programs of the temple will continue as usual. The authorities have already made the arrangements for stays, food and other facilities.

While allowing relaxations in various activities including the opening of religious places, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on September urged people to follow all COVID protocols.

