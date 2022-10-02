Navratri 2022 Day 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Maha Saptami

NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of Maha Saptami. On the 7th day of Navratri, the seventh incarnation of the goddess Durga, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped. Sharing a stuti dedicated to the Goddess, Modi tweeted in Hindi: “Happy Maha Saptami to the people of the country. May your life be bright and happy with the mercy and grace of Maa Kalaratri.”

सुखप्रसन्नवदनां स्मेराननसरोरुहाम्।

एवं सञ्चियन्तयेत्कालरात्रिं सर्वकामसमृद्धिदाम्॥ देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की महासप्तमी की मंगलकामनाएं। मां कालरात्रि की करुणा और कृपा से आप सभी का जीवन ज्योतिर्मय और सुखमय हो। उनसे जुड़ी एक स्तुति… pic.twitter.com/LmISnUREW2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

PM observes a nine-day fast during Navratri, an annual Hindu festival observed to worship the nine forms of the goddess Durga. While fasting, the PM only chooses to eat fruit. During his recent Gujarat visit, Modi attended garba event in Ahmedabad and offered Maha Aarti to Maa Amba along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and lakhs of devotees at the GMDC ground.

Maa Kaalratri, also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari, is portrayed as a destructive form of the goddess because of her dark black appearance, unkempt hair, three eyes, and four hands in the Abhaya and Varada mudras. In her left hands, she is holding her astras.

The colour of the day, Orange, symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity. Jaggery or anything made of jaggery is offered to Maa Kaalratri as prasad. On Saptami night, devotees also do the sringar puja, in which they present items used in day-to-day cosmetics in a set of two. The items are split into two sets, one set is later given in the temples, and the other set is kept by the adherents as a form of prasad.

Maa Kaalratri is regarded as a divine luminary and an unending wellspring of knowledge. It is believed that she rules the planet Shani. Hence, those who worship Maa Kaalratri on this day are said to have good fortune as well as wisdom.

Performing Navgraha Puja on this day is deemed particularly auspicious. The adherents perform the puja with rice, bhog, flowers, incense sticks, ganga jal, dry fruits and panchamrita. Jasmine which blooms at night is Maa Kaalratri’s favourite flower, thus, to appease the goddess, jasmine is offered to her during the puja.

