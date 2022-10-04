Navratri 2022 Day 9: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Maha Navami

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 9 MAHA NAVAMI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for success in everyone’s life on Maha Navami. Sharing a stuti dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi: “The Maha Navami is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. May all of you be inspired to walk on the path of duty, as well as achieve success and success in life. Heartiest congratulations!”

विश्वकर्त्री विश्वभर्त्री विश्वहर्त्री विश्वप्रीता।

विश्वार्चिता विश्वातीता सिद्धिदात्री नमोऽस्तु ते॥ नवरात्रि की महानवमी मां सिद्धिदात्री को समर्पित है। उनकी कृपा से आप सभी को कर्तव्य-पथ पर चलने की प्रेरणा मिले, साथ ही जीवन में सफलता और सुयश की प्राप्ति हो। हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/noLuVzZMbX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

The ninth day, i.e. Maha Navmi, is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day, and hence she is also known as Mahishasura Mardini.

Goddess Siddhidatri is the source of all siddhis and possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. Worshipping the goddess stimulates the Sahasrara Chakra, which is also known as the Crown Chakra, of the body. As per Hindu inscriptions, she blesses her devotees with good fortune and provides them with salvation.

Pink, the colour on the ninth and last day of Navratri, signifies love, compassion and freshness. Devotees offer offer coconut, kheer and panchamrit to Goddess Siddhidatri.

On this day, Kanya Pujan is also performed. While performing the Kanya Pujan, the devotees worship 9 young girls in the age group of 2 to 10, who are regarded as the Kanjaks. These nine kanjaks are revered as the forms of Goddess Durga.

Hence, during the ritual, the devotees wash the feet of the girls with water. Following this, they do their tilak. Then, they tie a red thread (moli) around their wrist and offer prasad to them. After the meal, the worshippers touch the feet of the girls to seek their blessings. Then, they give them presents.

