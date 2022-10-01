Navratri 2022: Glittering Garba Festivities, Morning Aartis, PM Modi Joins Celebrations | WATCH

The Navratri fever has gripped the country as states across India celebrated the nine-day festival with pomp after a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After grand festivities on Friday night, which was the fifth day of Navratri, day six was kicked off on a pious note with morning aartis in temples all over.

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga, known as Maa Katyayani. The Mahishasurmardini, who rides a lion and holds a lotus flower and multiple weapons including a sword and Lord Shiva’s trident is worshipped on Shashthi. This year, Shashthi falls today on Saturday, October 1. Devotees all across India pray to the warrior avatar of Goddess Durga seeking blessings.

As states across the country celebrated the festival, with Gujarat going all-out with colourful ‘garba’ and ‘dandiya’ festivities, here are some videos of the festivities on Friday and Saturday:

Devotees in large numbers played garba at the Vadodara Navratri festival on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees in large numbers play Garba in Vadodara Navratri festival VNF on the fifth day of Navratri in Vadodara (30.09) (Video Source: VNF) pic.twitter.com/OJtwbNY5bd — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at Delhi’s Chhatarpur Temple, on the sixth day of Navratri.

#WATCH | Early morning ‘aarti’ being performed at Delhi’s Chhatarpur Temple, on the sixth day of Navratri pic.twitter.com/rFAuISs5fC — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an aarti on Saturday, seeking blessings from the Katyayani form of Maa Durga.

चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी च शुभदा देवी दानवघातिनी॥ मां दुर्गा का कात्यायनी स्वरूप अत्यंत अद्भुत और अलौकिक है। आज उनकी आराधना से हर किसी को नए आत्मबल और आत्मविश्वास का आशीर्वाद मिले, यही कामना है। pic.twitter.com/cVCYQutiRB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2022

Devotees played Garba at Kuldevi Umiya Mataji Temple Complex on the fifth day of Navratri in Surat, Gujarat.

#WATCH Gujarat: Devotees play Garba at Kuldevi Umiya Mataji Temple Complex on the fifth day of Navratri in Surat. pic.twitter.com/gTO7pDLNJH — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

As part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister attended a garba event in Ahmedabad on Thursday and offered aarti.

Garba celebrations have popped up all across the country since the start of Navratri on Monday, September 26.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here