Navratri: Date, Time, Significance of Ghatasthapana Puja as per Hindu Beliefs
In Ghatasthapana Puja, devotees mount kalash or earthen pot inviting Goddess Durga, who is worshipped for 'Shakti', to their homes.
Image for representation
Navratri is a nine-day festival that celebrates the different avatars of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga. This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from September 29 to October 7. The first day of Navratri is marked by the ritual of ‘Ghatasthapana’ or ‘Kalashsthapana’ puja, which is the invocation of Goddess Durga.
In Ghatasthapana Puja, devotees mount kalash or earthen pot inviting Goddess Durga, who is worshipped in Shakti or power form, to their homes.
Date and timings for Kalashsthapana or Ghatasthapana Puja
Ghatasthapana Puja is performed during the first one-third of the day on Pratipada. Here are the timings for Ghatasthapana Puja 2019:
Navaratri Day 1: September 29 (Sunday)
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:13 am to 07:40 am
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:47 am to 12:35 pm
Abhijit Muhurat is the second auspicious timing that can be considered for the Ghatasthapana just in case the early morning Muhurat is missed.
Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi
For Ghatasthapana Puja, a wide and open earthen pot is used for sowing the grain in multiple layers, going on a cycle of soil and grains twice, and finally covering the pot with a final layer of soil. The Kalash is filled with water and a sacred thread is tied around the neck of it. Supari (beatle nut), scent, Durva grass, Akshat and coins are all dropped inside the Kalash, and five Ashoka leaves are laid out at the edge of the Kalash. An unpeeled coconut, wrapped in a red cloth are tied together with the sacred thread is placed over this Kalash.
Invoking Goddess Durga and Panchopachara Puja
Once the Kalash is placed, devotees pray to Goddess Durga and worship her to reside in their homes for the next nine days. This process is followed by the Panchopachara Puja.
In the Panchopachara Puja the goddess is offered five Puja items. The Puja begins by offering the lamp to the Kalash and all the deities, followed by the lighting of agarbati or incense sticks, flowers and scent. The Panchopachara Puja ends with the offering of Naivedhya or Prasad, which includes fruits and sweets.
