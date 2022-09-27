Navratri: Loudspeaker Rules Relaxed; Allowed Till Midnight for 3 Days in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed use of loudspeakers till midnight on three days on the occasion of Navratri in Mumbai.

The decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis came after garba revellers demanded that the loudspeakers should be allowed till midnight for Navratri celebrations.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday decided to give concession in Mumbai for the use of loudspeakers till midnight on October 1. Apart from October 3 (Monday) and October 4 (Tuesday), an additional day on Saturday (October 1) will be available for the use of loudspeakers till midnight during the ongoing Navratri festival,” a release issued by the chief minister secretariat said, according to PTI.

Under the Environment and Climate Change Department’s Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Revised Rules, 2017, the concerned district collectors have been authorized to announce exemptions for the use of loudspeakers on any 15 days in a year from 6 am to 12 pm, the release said.

It further said that generally the district collectors fix 13 days for this exemption and remaining two days are reserved for exemption according to local conditions in the district.

The Supreme Court had issued guidelines including restrictions on the use of loudspeakers in public places at night, which includes bringing down the decibel levels. According to the guidelines, the loudspeakers should not be used between 10pm and 6am.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here