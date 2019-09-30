Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Navratri: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Brahmacharini on 2nd Navratra

Maa Brahmacharini’s favourite flower is jasmine. Therefore, on the second day of Navratri puja, worship with jasmine flowers.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Navratri: Puja Vidhi to Worship Maa Brahmacharini on 2nd Navratra
Image for representation

Navratri began on Sunday (September 29), this year. All the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different form of Goddess Durga.

The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri while the second day of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, who was born at the home of Daksha Prajapati. While the word “Brahm” refers to Tapa (penance), her name refers one who performs Tapa (penance).

Goddess Parvati was a great Sati, and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini.

The governor of Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. She is usually identified as the form of Goddess Durga, who walks on the bare feet. She has two hands, while she carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand.

Goddess Brahmacharini, the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati, did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She performed hard austerity. It is said that she spent 1000 years on the diet of flowers and fruits, another 100 years on the diet on leafy vegetables while sleeping on the floor. Therefore, this avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the second day of Navratri.

Second Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini’s favourite flower is jasmine. Therefore, on the second day of Navratri puja, worship with jasmine flowers. Do the sixteen types of offerings ending with aarti to conclude the puja.

Second Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Brahmacharini

During the puja on the second day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:

Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma'ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||

Second Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day

Each day of Navratri has its own colour. The colour for the second day of the festival is White. The colour represents peace, purity and harmony.

