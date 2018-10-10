English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Navratri Reminds Us of Hindus' Contributions to Canada’: Justin Trudeau Extends Wishes on Festival
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Navratri festival is a joyful time that reminds people of the invaluable contributions the Hindu community has made.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his family at Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. (File Photo)
New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people in Canada and across the world on the occasion of Navratri.
"This evening, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of one of their most important festivals, Navratri. The celebrations, which symbolise the triumph of good over evil, take place over nine nights and ten days. Throughout the festivities, families and friends come together to pray, dance, and observe traditions in hundreds of different forms passed down from generation to generation," he said in a statement.
"The festival is now celebrated globally by Hindus and non-Hindus alike. It is a joyful time that reminds us of the invaluable contributions the Hindu community makes every day to our national fabric. On behalf of our family, (wife) Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a happy Navratri," he added.
During the nine-day festival, devotees offer prayers and worship the nine avatars of Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga battled with demon Mahishasura and defeated him. The festival is marked to worship and honour the Goddess and to celebrate her victory and Mahishasura’s defeat.
Wishing Hindu communities in Canada & around the world celebrating Navratri a happy festival: https://t.co/VB3mQjMvl0— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 9, 2018
