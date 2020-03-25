Navreh Mubarak: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Health and Happiness' on Kashmiri Hindu New Year

As many communities in India are marking a new year on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share wishes and love among the communities. PM wished the Kashmiri Hindu brethren on Navreh with a heartful wish.

“Navreh Mubarak! May this festival fill everyone’s life with good health and happiness,” he shared, along with the wish to fight against the COVID-19 together. “May we all come together to win the important battle that the nation faces against COVID-19”.

Apart from Navreh, PM Modi also shared his wishes on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Chaitra Navratri, all beginning on Wednesday.

Navreh is a Hindu Festival, which is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits as the New Year's Day. The day is marked on the first day of the bright half of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. The word Navreh is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘nava varsha’, meaning ‘new year’.

On the eve of Navreh, families serve a platter of unhusked rice, bread, curd, salt, sugar candy, walnuts or almonds, silver coin, pen, mirror, some flowers and the new panchanga (calendar), which is the first thing to be seen in the morning.

According to the legends, it was on this day when the Saptarshi Era of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar began. The Sapta Rishis got together on the Sharika Parvata and paid tribute to goddess Sharika.

April 24 also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year throughout India.

