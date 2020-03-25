Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Navreh Mubarak: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Health and Happiness' on Kashmiri Hindu New Year

Apart from Navreh, PM Modi also shared his wishes on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Chaitra Navratri, all beginning on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 25, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Navreh Mubarak: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Health and Happiness' on Kashmiri Hindu New Year
Photo for representation. (PTI)

As many communities in India are marking a new year on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share wishes and love among the communities. PM wished the Kashmiri Hindu brethren on Navreh with a heartful wish.

“Navreh Mubarak! May this festival fill everyone’s life with good health and happiness,” he shared, along with the wish to fight against the COVID-19 together. “May we all come together to win the important battle that the nation faces against COVID-19”.

Apart from Navreh, PM Modi also shared his wishes on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Chaitra Navratri, all beginning on Wednesday.

Navreh is a Hindu Festival, which is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandits as the New Year's Day. The day is marked on the first day of the bright half of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. The word Navreh is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘nava varsha’, meaning ‘new year’.

On the eve of Navreh, families serve a platter of unhusked rice, bread, curd, salt, sugar candy, walnuts or almonds, silver coin, pen, mirror, some flowers and the new panchanga (calendar), which is the first thing to be seen in the morning.

According to the legends, it was on this day when the Saptarshi Era of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar began. The Sapta Rishis got together on the Sharika Parvata and paid tribute to goddess Sharika.

April 24 also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year throughout India.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram