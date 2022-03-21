Navroz Mubarak: PM Narendra Modi, Other Leaders Greet People on Parsi New Year 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare; chemicals and fertilizers, on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!.”

We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani also extended her greeting and tweeted: “Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all.”

Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/WK9ZTrRMrt— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 21, 2022

Taking to socil media, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare; chemicals and fertilizers, extended his greeting and tweeted: Navroz Mubarak to my Parsi brothers and sisters! Gujarat shares a very special bond with the Parsi community. Praying for a year filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations be fulfilled.”

Advertisement

Navroz Mubarak to my Parsi brothers and sisters!Gujarat shares a very special bond with the Parsi community. Praying for a year filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/Xlbg3Sv80Q — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 21, 2022

The Parsi New Year is a regional festival observed on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. It is also known as Navroz, which is derived from the Persian words Nav and Roz, which indicate a ‘new day’. The celebration occurs around the Spring Equinox around March 21 each year. However, the Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar which does not account for leap years. Hence, the celebration has now shifted by 200 days from its original date of the spring equinox.

The Parsi New Year in India is celebrated later in July or August.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.