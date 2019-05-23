English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Navsari Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Navsari (નવસારી) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Navsari (નવસારી) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Navsari is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.08%. The estimated literacy level of Navsari is 87.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C R Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,58,116 votes which was 56.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, C R Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,32,643 votes which was 17.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 55.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Navsari was: C R Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,72,090 men, 7,92,480 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Navsari Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Navsari is: 20.9524 72.9324
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नवसारी, गुजरात (Hindi); নভসারি, গুজরাত (Bengali); नवसारी, गुजरात (Marathi); નવસારી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); நவ்சாரி, குஜராத் (Tamil); నవసారీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ನವ್ಸರಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); നവ്സാരി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
C. R. Patil
BJP
C. R. Patil
LEADING
In 2009, C R Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,32,643 votes which was 17.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 55.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
Navsari Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
221526
69.21%
C. R. Patil
INC
87344
27.29%
Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai
NOTA
2248
0.70%
Nota
BSP
1960
0.61%
Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh
IND
1156
0.36%
Chandansinh Shivvadansinh Thakur
RSJP
775
0.24%
Hiramaniben
IND
722
0.23%
Chauhan Nileshkumar
IND
675
0.21%
Govindbhai Laxmanbhai Rathod
IND
576
0.18%
Javid Ahmad Shekh
IND
395
0.12%
Jain Rajendrakumar Anilkumar
IND
301
0.09%
Khan Heenabegum Kamruddin
IND
239
0.07%
Sohilkhan Hashimkhan (Sohil Panchar)
IND
218
0.07%
Anishbhai Gaffarbhai Bhimani (Ganibhai)
YUS
214
0.07%
Javadkhan Pathan
PPOI
209
0.07%
Amrutham Narsaiah Papaiah
IND
192
0.06%
Shaikh Saeed Inayat Patrakar
IND
163
0.05%
Saiyad Mehmud Ahmad
RNNBP
161
0.05%
Sachin G. Kinda
IND
158
0.05%
Shekh Hamid Ramjan
SUCI
155
0.05%
Dr. Kanubhai Khadadiya
SBSTP
127
0.04%
Sharma Rajmal Mohanlal (Gabbar)
BSCP
125
0.04%
Shriprakash Shukla
IND
121
0.04%
Patel Navinkumar Shankarbhai
SYVP
112
0.03%
Jitendrabhai Premnath Mishra
IND
105
0.03%
Ramjan Mansuri - Patrakar
BBC
105
0.03%
Pasvan Virendra
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Navsari was: C R Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,72,090 men, 7,92,480 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Navsari Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Navsari is: 20.9524 72.9324
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नवसारी, गुजरात (Hindi); নভসারি, গুজরাত (Bengali); नवसारी, गुजरात (Marathi); નવસારી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); நவ்சாரி, குஜராத் (Tamil); నవసారీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ನವ್ಸರಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); നവ്സാരി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results