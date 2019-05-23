Navsari Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP C. R. Patil BJP C. R. Patil LEADING

Navsari Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 221526 69.21% C. R. Patil Leading INC 87344 27.29% Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai NOTA 2248 0.70% Nota BSP 1960 0.61% Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh IND 1156 0.36% Chandansinh Shivvadansinh Thakur RSJP 775 0.24% Hiramaniben IND 722 0.23% Chauhan Nileshkumar IND 675 0.21% Govindbhai Laxmanbhai Rathod IND 576 0.18% Javid Ahmad Shekh IND 395 0.12% Jain Rajendrakumar Anilkumar IND 301 0.09% Khan Heenabegum Kamruddin IND 239 0.07% Sohilkhan Hashimkhan (Sohil Panchar) IND 218 0.07% Anishbhai Gaffarbhai Bhimani (Ganibhai) YUS 214 0.07% Javadkhan Pathan PPOI 209 0.07% Amrutham Narsaiah Papaiah IND 192 0.06% Shaikh Saeed Inayat Patrakar IND 163 0.05% Saiyad Mehmud Ahmad RNNBP 161 0.05% Sachin G. Kinda IND 158 0.05% Shekh Hamid Ramjan SUCI 155 0.05% Dr. Kanubhai Khadadiya SBSTP 127 0.04% Sharma Rajmal Mohanlal (Gabbar) BSCP 125 0.04% Shriprakash Shukla IND 121 0.04% Patel Navinkumar Shankarbhai SYVP 112 0.03% Jitendrabhai Premnath Mishra IND 105 0.03% Ramjan Mansuri - Patrakar BBC 105 0.03% Pasvan Virendra

25. Navsari is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.08%. The estimated literacy level of Navsari is 87.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C R Patil of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,58,116 votes which was 56.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, C R Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,32,643 votes which was 17.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 55.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.66% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Navsari was: C R Patil (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,72,090 men, 7,92,480 women and 52 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Navsari is: 20.9524 72.9324Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नवसारी, गुजरात (Hindi); নভসারি, গুজরাত (Bengali); नवसारी, गुजरात (Marathi); નવસારી, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); நவ்சாரி, குஜராத் (Tamil); నవసారీ, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ನವ್​ಸರಿ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); നവ്സാരി, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).