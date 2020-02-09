Navy Children School Student Becomes Youngest Girl in World to Climb South America's Highest Peak

New Delhi: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class seven student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, navy officials said on Sunday.

At 6962 metres, Mt. Aconcagua is the highest peak outside Asia.

Karthikeyan summited the mountain peak on February 1 and unfurled the tricolour, they said.

Officials in the Navy said she achieved this following years of physical and mental preparation and regular participation in adventure sports.

The young girl overcame many administrative hurdles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.