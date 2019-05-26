Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police on Vigil Off Kerala, Lakshadweep Coast After Intel Report on IS Boat

After the serial bombings in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the state.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police on Vigil Off Kerala, Lakshadweep Coast After Intel Report on IS Boat
File image of Indian coastguard ships
Thiruvananthapuram: The Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal police are maintaining a high level of surveillance off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts following intelligence reports that a boat carrying 15 Islamic State Terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to Lakshadweep islands.

"The Navy and Coast Guard are maintaining vigil. Ships and aircraft have been engaged to ensure high level of coastal surveillance", Naval sources told PTI on Sunday.

Coastal police are also continuing their vigil. Kerala Police sources had on Saturday said coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted.

Though such alerts are a usual practice, as there is specific information, coastal police stations and police chiefs of coastal districts have been asked to be alert in case suspicious vessels are sighted.

The coastal police department said it was on alert since May 23, the day the alert came from Sri Lanka.

After the serial bombings in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the State.

Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of Keralites are still with the ISIS, which was recently wiped out from Iraq and Syria.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on Apr 21 when eight blasts rocked the island nation,claiming over 250 lives.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the incident.
