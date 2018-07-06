English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Navy, Coast Guard Deploy Choppers to Trace Four Feared Drowned off Juhu Beach
Four people are feared to have drowned off Juhu beach after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim last evening, police said.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The Navy and the Coast Guard have deployed helicopters to search the four persons, who are feared to have drowned off the Juhu beach yesterday, an official said on Friday.
"One each Navy and Coast Guard Chetak has taken off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 0800 hrs to continue the search and rescue of the missing boys off Juhu," a Defence spokesperson said in a release.
A naval diving team has been carrying out diving operations in the area since morning 0530 hrs, it said.
"The sea condition is very challenging for the diving ops due to strong currents and waves. The divers are using grapnels to avoid being swept by the strong currents. The diving team will be turned around by 09:00 hrs and continue the operation," the release added.
These four people are feared to have drowned off Juhu beach after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim last evening, police had said.
One of them, Wasim Khan (22), was rescued. Those feared drowned have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22), police said.
Also Watch
"One each Navy and Coast Guard Chetak has taken off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 0800 hrs to continue the search and rescue of the missing boys off Juhu," a Defence spokesperson said in a release.
A naval diving team has been carrying out diving operations in the area since morning 0530 hrs, it said.
"The sea condition is very challenging for the diving ops due to strong currents and waves. The divers are using grapnels to avoid being swept by the strong currents. The diving team will be turned around by 09:00 hrs and continue the operation," the release added.
These four people are feared to have drowned off Juhu beach after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim last evening, police had said.
One of them, Wasim Khan (22), was rescued. Those feared drowned have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22), police said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talk About India's First Netflix Original, Censorship and More
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat