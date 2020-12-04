Navy Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share

Indian Navy Day is marked on December 4 to celebrate the achievements of the country's naval forces. The day is observed to commemorate the events in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan war for the liberation of Bangladesh when the Indian navy had sunk four Pakistani vessels.

Under normal circumstances the day would have been celebrated with a variety of events, including open sea swimming contests, by the Indian Navy. But due to the novel coronavirus , there are no chances of events being held this time.

In order to make people around you aware about the importance of this day, you can send these messages and quotes through WhatsApp:

1. They are pleased to serve the country, its kin, its coasts and all frontiers. Wishing all the Naval Personnel serving the country with pride, A VERY HAPPY NAVY DAY!

2. Our Nation is an extraordinary country, Our Nation is exceptionally amazing, From the ocean to the sand, I adore this land!I salute the warriors in white, Happy Indian Navy Day.

3. We are safe because we have our navy protecting us each and every moment. Salute to our navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day

4. Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism

5. A tear trickles down my eye, to see my flag waving high! We are proud of all the heroes who protect our country while sailing across the nation. Happy Navy Day!

6. It is the adoration for the country and individuals of the country that motivates Indian Navy to be such a solid and moving power. Here is cheering out loud for our men in white. Happy Navy Day!

7. Praying each day for the wellbeing for the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day!

8. It takes more than courage to be a part of the forces. Here is wishing all the men and women in white a very Happy Navy Day!

9. Navy Day is our opportunity to thank and be indebted to those who protect our oceans from the enemies.

10. It is our day to beam with pride for our courageous men in white! Happy Navy Day!