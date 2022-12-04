Navy Day Being Celebrated Outside Delhi For First Time; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings

Stepping outside the national capital for the first time, Navy Day 2022 will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the Guest of Honour.

Navy’s combat prowess and capabilities will be demonstrated in “Operational Demonstration" at the Ramakrishna Beach.

Every year, the country celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The event will be hosted by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy among others will take part in the celebrations.

Greeting the nation on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Indian Navy, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times."

Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted all Navy personnel on the occassion, and said that “the Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy’s valour, courage, commitment and professionalism."

Greetings to all Navy personnel on Navy Day. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.

Saluting the “valour, dedication and commitment" of Navy personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings and thanked the Navy and their families to protect the maritime borders.

On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to our brave navy personnel and their families. We salute the valour, dedication and commitment of Navy personnel in protecting our maritime borders.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Hari Kumar said, “we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our national Interests and to remain a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future proof force."

“We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts and gratitude to our veterans," Kumar added.

