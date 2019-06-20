Navy Deploys Warships in Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf to Ensure Security of Indian Vessels

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between the US and Iran as well as recent incidents related to maritime security, the Navy has deployed its warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf to reassure the Indian vessels operating and transiting in the region, it said on Thursday.

In addition, aerial surveillance by Indian Navy aircraft was also being undertaken in the area, it said.

"INS Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf to undertake maritime security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance by IN aircraft is also being undertaken in the area," the Navy said.

The Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region, which was inaugurated by the Navy in December, 2018 at Gurugram, was also keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region, it added.

India's strategic and security interests are closely linked to the Indian Ocean Region. The country's energy security is also linked to the safety and security of ships while operating and transiting in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

"The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf of Oman to re-assure the Indian Flagged Vessels operating/transiting through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the maritime security incidents in the region," the navy said.

In further escalation of tensions, Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a US drone on Thursday.

Previously, the US military had accused Iran of firing a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The US blamed Iran for the attacks on the oil tankers, a charge denied by Tehran.

The Director General, Shipping issued two advisories on June 13 and June 16 to all the Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian, Arabian Gulf Region, advising the ships to undertake appropriate protection measures.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in the region and contributing towards maintaining a stable and peaceful Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said.