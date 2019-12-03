Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Navy Drives Away Suspicious Chinese Vessel from Indian Waters, Warns Against Entering Without Permission

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the vessel was operating without India’s permission in the exclusive economic zone.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Navy Drives Away Suspicious Chinese Vessel from Indian Waters, Warns Against Entering Without Permission
Representative image/Reuters

New Delhi: India is keenly watching China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Tuesday, assuring that India is capable of thwarting any threat.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Navy Day celebrations on December 4, Singh said: "China has increased presence in the Indian Ocean since 2008. We are keenly watching them."

"There are Chinese oceanographic research vessels in the exclusive economic zone. On an average, seven to eight vessels are present near this zone. They are here sometimes to carry out mining, sometimes as an anti-piracy squad," said Singh, adding that the Indian Navy carries out whatever prompt action is needed.

He said one of the vessels, named Shi Yan 1, was driven away by the Navy since it was in Indian water without permission.

Admiral Karambir Singh also stressed that the India Navy is fully aware about Pakistan's intention in the Indian Ocean region.

"We also know about the intelligence input that terror groups are planning to enter India through sea routes. We have put an adequate defence mechanism to thwart any threats," Singh said.

The Navy chief added that the force’s long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers. He said India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022 and will have MiG-29K aircraft.

He also noted that the Navy's annual budget allocation has come down from 18 per cent to 12 per cent in the last five years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram