india

Navy Inducts Three Indigenously Built Advanced Light Helicopters in Boost to Atma Nirbhar Campaign

Indian Navy officers pose for a picture with an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during its induction ceremony at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo)

The helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance.

Three indigenously built advanced light helicopters (ALH) MK III were inducted into the Navy on Monday. The induction ceremony of 322 Dega Flight was held in the presence of Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), with the three ALHs flying into Naval Air Station, INS Dega, a defence press release said here.

With the induction of these maritime reconnaissance and coastal security (MRCS) helicopters, the ENC got a boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force in pursuit of maritime interests of the nation. The helicopters, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, are state-of-the-art flying machines and constitute a major step in the quest for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the release said.

The ALHs feature systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the navy. The helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance in addition to providing long-range search and rescue by day and night, the release said.

In addition, the ALH is fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions, it said. A removable medical intensive care unit is also fitted on the helicopters to airlift critically ill patients.

The helicopter also has a host of advanced avionics, making it an all-weather aircraft. The flight is being led by Commander SS Dash as the first flight commander who is an experienced ALH-qualified flying instructor with extensive operational experience, the release added.

first published:June 07, 2021, 22:39 IST