Navy Launches Operation Samudra Setu-II for Shipment of Oxygen-filled Containers to India

At a time when the country is facing severe shortage of oxygen to treat critical Covid-19 patients, the Indian Navy has again launched Operation Samudra Setu to help in faster transportation of medical oxygen and other requirements from other countries.

Indian Naval warships have been deployed to undertake shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment to support nation’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have entered port of Manama in Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. INS Jalashwa is enroute to Bangkok, while INS Airavat to Singapore for similar missions.

Operation Samudra Setu was firstly launched in May last year as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring nearly 4,000 Indians back home from countries such as Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The Operation was undertaken by the Indian Navy in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Union Home Ministry, Health Ministry and various other agencies of central and state governments.

