karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Navy Officer and Eight-time Mr India Winner Held for 'Raping' Kerala Woman
The victim, who is in her early 20s, has alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel last week.
Image for representation.
Kottayam: A 38-year-old Navy officer was on Sunday arrested on charges of raping a woman in Kerala’s Kottayam district.
The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the Navy officer raped his daughter after making a false promise to marry her.
Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody yesterday, police said. He has also been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.
The victim, who is in her early 20s, has alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel last week.
He had allegedly invited her to the hotel room, police said. The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to a private hospital near here, police said.
Kumar, a two-time Mr Asia title holder and eight-time Mr India title winner, allegedly befriended the woman through social media. Police said they would file a report with naval authorities on the incident.
The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the Navy officer raped his daughter after making a false promise to marry her.
Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody yesterday, police said. He has also been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.
The victim, who is in her early 20s, has alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel last week.
He had allegedly invited her to the hotel room, police said. The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to a private hospital near here, police said.
Kumar, a two-time Mr Asia title holder and eight-time Mr India title winner, allegedly befriended the woman through social media. Police said they would file a report with naval authorities on the incident.
