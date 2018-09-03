Navy Officer and Eight-time Mr India Winner Held for 'Raping' Kerala Woman

A 38-year-old Navy officer was on Sunday arrested on charges of raping a woman in Kerala’s Kottayam district.The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the Navy officer raped his daughter after making a false promise to marry her.Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody yesterday, police said. He has also been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.The victim, who is in her early 20s, has alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel last week.He had allegedly invited her to the hotel room, police said. The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to a private hospital near here, police said.Kumar, a two-time Mr Asia title holder and eight-time Mr India title winner, allegedly befriended the woman through social media. Police said they would file a report with naval authorities on the incident.