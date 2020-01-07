Navy Officer Detained in Port Blair for Assault on Bakery Shop Owner, Customer in 'Show of Strength'

Kolkata: An officer of the Indian Navy was detained for allegedly ransacking a bakery shop and attacking its owner and a customer at Garacharama in Port Blair, Andaman, on Monday night.

Director General of Police (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) Dependra Pathak told News18, “The incident happened last night at Garacharama. We have examined the CCTV footage. A Navy officer has been detained in this connection. We are also inquiring into the role of other Navy officers who were present with the detained officer at the Bakery Shop. A departmental inquiry has been initiated in consultation with the Command authority.”

The incident took place around 7.30pm when the officer (name being withheld following requests from the local administration) went to the ‘Wins Bakery’ owned by one Jeno Singh in the Garacharma area of Port Blair.

Singh said, “The drunk officer asked for an ice cream. He inquired whether we accept cards (debit/credit card). I told him that we have card transaction facility and there should not be any problem.”

“While the conversation was underway, the officer asked me if I had any idea of the power he wields in area and his connections. I told him that I am a bakery shop owner and it hardly matters to me, as I have to take care of my business and I have to deal all the customers equally. Then he showed me the middle finger and threatened to show me his power. I told him that I will also show my power by calling the Andaman police,” he said.

“The officer left my shop and in the meantime, I informed police. After a few minutes, he came to my shop with six-seven Navy officers (armed with sticks) and with their faces covered. One of them was shirtless. They assaulted me and a customer at the shop. They ransacked the shop and in the melee, one of my customers, identified as Arun, received severe head injuries. He is admitted at the GB Panth Hospital. Cash worth about Rs 35,000 is also missing from the counter. I lodged a complaint against them at Pahargaon Police Station and have come to know the officer has been detained and presently in the police headquarters.”

The accused was intercepted by SHO Pahargaon Manoj Yadav near Marina Park when they were trying to flee. The other officers were also taken to the police headquarters.

Till the filing of the report, the Navy authorities did not respond to the incident.

