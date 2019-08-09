Navy Put on High Alert After Revoking Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir
The Army and the Indian Air Force were also put on high alert following the government's far reaching decision on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Soldiers stand guard near a temporary barbwire check post set up on a bridge during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Indian Navy has put all its warships and key assets on high alert for quick operational deployment in the wake of the government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories, official sources said on Friday.
All naval stations have also been put on high alert to effectively deal with any possible security challenges, they said.
The Army and the Indian Air Force were also put on high alert following the government's far reaching decision on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarine Chakra, 60 ships and nearly 80 aircraft were put on operational deployment by the Indian Navy in the North Arabian sea, following tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in February.
The Navy has been put on a similar alert level which was maintained in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, sources said.
After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, the Pakistan Air Force tried to target Indian military installation in Kashmir but was thwarted by the IAF which lost a MiG-21 while its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. He was handed over to India three days later.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet
- Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9
- Meet 'Green Shirt Guy,' The Internet's New Posterboy for Laughing at Trump Supporters
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro
- Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation