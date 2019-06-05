Take the pledge to vote

Navy Sailor Hangs Himself at INS Shivaji in Pune

No suicide note was found on the spot, and the Navy has ordered an inquiry, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
Navy Sailor Hangs Himself at INS Shivaji in Pune
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 19-year-old sailor allegedly committed suicide at INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy's base near Lonavala in Pune district, Wednesday, police said.

Akash Sainath Kannala was found to have hanged himself from ceiling fan by using a bedsheet at a recreation center on the base around 4.30 am, a police official said.

No suicide note was found on the spot, and the Navy has ordered an inquiry, he said.

Kannala, who was undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics course, hailed from Pardi village in Nirmal district of Telangana, the police official said.

Lonavala police are conducting further probe, he added.

