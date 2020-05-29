INDIA

1-MIN READ

Navy Says INS Kesari Reaches Madagascar's Antsiranana Port, Hands over Covid-19 Medical Supplies

INS Kesari. (Image: Twitter)

This is part of Mission Sagar under which the Indian government is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Navy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
The Indian Navy said its ship INS Kesari reached Port Antsiranana in Madagascar on Wednesday with COVID-19-related medical supplies and it was handed over to the country's government on Friday through an official ceremony.

This is part of Mission Sagar under which the Indian government is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy said in its press release on Friday.

"As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Antsiranana, Madagascar on May 27," it said.

An official ceremony for handing over the medicines from the Government of India to the Government of Madagascar was held on May 29, the Navy stated.

"The ceremony was attended by H.E. M Tehindrazanarivelo Liva Djacoba, Foreign Minister of Madagascar. The Indian side was represented by the Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar," the Navy said.


