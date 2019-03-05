English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navy Spots a Drone Flying Over Naval Station in Chennai, Probe On
The Indian Navy on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into the incident.
Image for Representation. Credit: Getty Images)
Chennai: A drone was sighted flying over a Naval station in Chennai, following which an investigation was launched, police said on Tuesday.
The Naval personnel found the drone flying over the INS Adyar campus, in the heart of the city, around 9 PM Monday, police said.
The Navy Tuesday filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into the incident. "An investigation is on," the police said without divulging further information.
The incident comes at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, are on high alert following the recent Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and airstrikes by India on terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Two Pakistani drones had been shot down by the Indian Air Force in Rajasthan and Gujarat along the Indo-Pak border in the paste one week.
