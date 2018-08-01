'Navya Ayodhya' Township in UP Soon to Provide Moksha

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new tourist township near Ayodhya. Proposed to be named ‘Navya Ayodhya’, the township will be spread across 500 acres of land on Faizabad-Gorakhpur National Highway, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department proposal is awaiting state government nod to start the work on ‘Navya Ayodhya.’The main attraction of the project is going to be the ‘Nirvana Abode’— a destination to attain ‘moksha’ (salvation). The initial project report is being prepared by a London-based consultancy.After the nod from state government, the work on the project Navya Ayodhya is expected to start by the end of this year.The proposed project will have amenities like five-star hotels, riverside resorts, commercial and residential plots.Giving more details about the Navya Ayodhya project, Executive Engineer of Faizabad Development Authority, MK Mishra said, “The plan of ‘moksha’ destination is an important part of Navya Ayodhya. Studio apartments will be provided near the banks of Saryu to those who want to die in Ayodhya. One studio apartment would cost Rs 20-25 lakh.”District Magistrate Faizabad, Anil Kumar Pathak said, “To attract the tourists from world over it was necessary to develop a new township. Ayodhya being a bit crowded, the township was planned near Manjha Baretha on Faizabad-Gorakhpur national highway in an area of approx 500 acres.”